Tom Thibodeau Addresses Knicks Injuries, Depth

The New York Knicks have a need for depth amidst injuries.

Jeremy Brener

May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul Reed (44) wrestle for the ball during the second half of game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks have had their depth tested over the course of the season with injuries plaguing the entire roster.

With Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson both missing time, it allowed for Jericho Sims and rookie Ariel Hukporti to see some action. Injuries to Cam Payne and Miles McBride early in the year allowed for Tyler Kolek to get some minutes.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau spoke about how important depth is in the NBA.

“There’s nothing you can do, really, to prevent the injuries," Thibodeau said h/t Posting and Toasting. "They’re going to happen. That’s why you have depth on your team, so when someone gets injured, you go to the next person, and that’s why your practices are important, your preparation is important. [Injuries and depth] really gave us an opportunity to look at different guys. Jericho Sims got in and played really well. Tyler Kolek has given us some good minutes. So it’s the next guy get in there, and that helps to develop your team. Over the course of the season, you need everybody. And that’s what we want our team to be.”

Thibodeau knows first hand how important it is to have depth, especially after the roller coaster he went through during the playoffs back in the spring. That's why the Knicks went out and signed players like Cam Payne and Matt Ryan to keep the team filled with talent.

Now that these players are getting healthier, it allows for the depth to take somewhat of a back seat. But those players need to stay ready because they never know when another opportunity for them to shine will arise.

The Knicks are back in action tonight against the Detroit Pistons. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Madison Square Garden.

