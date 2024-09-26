Tom Thibodeau Offers Positive Update on Knicks Star
THE BRONX-New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau hopes his younger players can look up to Julius Randle.
Randle's on-court prowess has been incredible enough, earning three NBA All-Star Game invites and inclusion on two All-NBA teams. But Randle's off-court production was brought to light on Wednesday in The Bronx, where ground was broken on the Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School.
Through his "30 for 3" program, Randle donated $1.3 million toward the project headlined by Knicks legend Earl "The Pearl" Monroe, who was on hand to take in the dedication with stars of metropolitan past and present ... and perhaps even future, considering the large contingent of students on hand.
"I think the best leadership that you can have are the things that you do. Oftentimes people say things but they don't do those things," Thibodeau said at the event. "There's a financial component, but. more importantly, it's the time that he puts into it. We want all our players to be invested like that. Oftentimes, it's just one person giving that student the belief that they can accomplish something."
Both Randle and Thibodeau spoke at the event, which also featured Walt "Clyde" Frazier, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, Peabody Award-winning filmmaker/chairman of the board Dan Klores, and, of course, Monroe himself.
"I came here five years ago in New York and had no clue that this is going to come out of it," Randle said in his speech. "For me to be able to order do great things on the court, it's all about the people who came before us and paved the way ... The first graduating class coming up, I'm extremely proud of you guys. I'm just excited to see where this continues to go. So I want to say thank you, and thank you guys for allowing me to be a part of it all."
As a thank you for the All-Star generosity, student Janiyah David revealed that the basketball court at the new facility will be named in Randle's honor. The "30 for 3" program sees Randle pledge $500 for each triple he sinks on the hardwood of Madison Square Garden and beyond. He has hit 638 over five seasons in New York, including 218 during the 2022-23 campaign.
Thibodeau hinted that it might not be long before Randle adds to that tally: though Randle has been out since January with a shoulder injury, Thibodeau was optimistic when asked about his status for the start of the season.
"I think so," Thibodeau said when asked if Randle was healthy. "We'll see. We open camp on Monday. We'll get out there and we'll get going. We're looking forward to the challenge ahead."
The Knicks' preseason slate gets underway on Oct. 6 when they hit the road to face the Charlotte Hornets.
