Morning Knicks 7/28: Tom Thibodeau, Tanking, and More

-The Knicks have found their next head coach in Tom Thibodeau. Now that the easy part is over, the work is just beginning for Thibodeau, Leon Rose, and company. Thibodeau has had a mostly successful coaching career, but it doesn't come without concerns. Our own Jonathan Macri asked the most important questions about the start of the Thibodeau era, including how Thibs will handle minutes, who's on his staff, and what identity will he bring to this Knicks' franchise.

-Thibodeau's time in Minnesota brought a long-awaited playoff appearance for the Timberwolves, but he also left on bad terms. What exactly happened in the Twin Cities? The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski wrote about Thibodeau's time in Minnesota, what went wrong, and how Leon Rose could be the reason things are better for Thibs in the Big Apple. The piece gives a deep insight into what Knicks fans can look forward to with their new head coach.

-When people talk about Thibodeau, his toughness and dedication to the game are constantly brought up. These quotes about his hard-working mentality are hardly a hyperbole, and Howie Kussoy of The New York Post wrote a fantastic profile of Thibodeau that shows just how determined and driven he is. For those who want to get to know the new Knicks' coach better, this is a great read that details just how dedicated Thibodeau is to the game of basketball.

-With the 2021 NBA Draft expected to be burgeoning with talent, teams will surely be tanking next season. The Knicks could be in that group unless Leon Rose has bigger plans in store. Rose could make some deals and signings to potentially make New York are borderline playoff team next season, but if the team isn't contender, perhaps patience and tanking is the better option. Marc Berman of The New York Post tackled this debate in his latest mailbag and whether Rose and Tom Thibodeau could be on board with taking things slow or are determined to win now. Berman also answered questions about Carmelo Anthony and potential choices for Thibodeau's coaching staff.