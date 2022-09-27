Tom Thibodeau Reveals Knicks Power Forward Plan

Julius Randle and Obi Toppin are two spots for major potential for the New York Knicks. But how will coach Tom Thibodeau have them coexist?

The New York Knicks are tipping off training camp and two of the team's most-tenured players are facing an interesting season ahead.

Julius Randle and Obi Toppin have manned the power forward position for the Knicks together for two seasons now, and the pair hasn't exactly been the best fit together on the court. However, coach Tom Thibodeau hopes that can change this season.

"The best thing about young players is that they can get better," Thibodeau said in a press conference. "It's based on performance, who fits best together. It's not fantasy basketball, it's what makes the group work best."

Thibodeau added that he "likes the way" Toppin is developing and thinks he can shoulder some of the load off Randle this season.

Toppin was dominant in the five April games the Knicks played last season. He averaged 27.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, one block, and was an impressive 46.3 percent from 3-point land.

This included a grand finale in the season closer where he posted 42 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists while going 6-of-14 from three-point range.

But despite being the eighth overall pick in 2020, Toppin was just 12th on the Knicks last season in minutes per game (17.1) while being tied for the third-most appearances on the team.

Randle is expected to be the team's primary power forward again this season, but knowing Toppin is there to come off the bench in the best playing position of his career should be a welcomed sign for the Knicks this season.

