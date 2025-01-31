Raptors Center Named Knicks Trade Target
The New York Knicks are searching for a true backup center for Karl-Anthony Towns ahead of next week's trade deadline, and a few names have been floating along the surface.
One name that has flown under the radar is Toronto Raptors center Chris Boucher, but according to New York Post insider Stefan Bondy, the Knicks could be interested in his services.
Boucher, 32, is on the final season of his three-year deal he signed with the Raptors worth $35.25 million.
He is also enjoying a nice season for the Raptors, averaging 10.5 points per game while shooting over 37 percent from beyond the 3-point line. With the Raptors rebuilding, they might be able to get some value out of him before he tests free agency this summer.
If the Knicks were to trade Mitchell Robinson to the Raptors, the salaries would line up to make the move for both sides. However, the Knicks would likely have to put in a second-round pick or two in order to finalize the deal, which they should be able to oblige.
The Knicks also would benefit from adding Boucher because he has chemistry with Precious Achiuwa and specifically OG Anunoby from their time with the Raptors.
“That’s what you guys are going to get all the time [from Anunoby being quiet]. Don’t be surprised,” Boucher said via Bondy h/t New York Post writer Justin Tasch. “It’s just his personality. That’s how he became my best friend, to be honest with you. At first I was like, ‘Man, why is he like that?’ And when I realized that’s really who he is, I was like, ‘Well, you could always work with people like that, people who stay to themselves regardless of what happens.’ ”
The NBA Trade Deadline is scheduled for Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.
