All Knicks

Raptors Center Named Knicks Trade Target

The New York Knicks could make another trade with the Toronto Raptors.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) dribbles around Golden State Warriors forward Kyle Anderson (1) during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) dribbles around Golden State Warriors forward Kyle Anderson (1) during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are searching for a true backup center for Karl-Anthony Towns ahead of next week's trade deadline, and a few names have been floating along the surface.

One name that has flown under the radar is Toronto Raptors center Chris Boucher, but according to New York Post insider Stefan Bondy, the Knicks could be interested in his services.

Boucher, 32, is on the final season of his three-year deal he signed with the Raptors worth $35.25 million.

He is also enjoying a nice season for the Raptors, averaging 10.5 points per game while shooting over 37 percent from beyond the 3-point line. With the Raptors rebuilding, they might be able to get some value out of him before he tests free agency this summer.

If the Knicks were to trade Mitchell Robinson to the Raptors, the salaries would line up to make the move for both sides. However, the Knicks would likely have to put in a second-round pick or two in order to finalize the deal, which they should be able to oblige.

The Knicks also would benefit from adding Boucher because he has chemistry with Precious Achiuwa and specifically OG Anunoby from their time with the Raptors.

“That’s what you guys are going to get all the time [from Anunoby being quiet]. Don’t be surprised,” Boucher said via Bondy h/t New York Post writer Justin Tasch. “It’s just his personality. That’s how he became my best friend, to be honest with you. At first I was like, ‘Man, why is he like that?’ And when I realized that’s really who he is, I was like, ‘Well, you could always work with people like that, people who stay to themselves regardless of what happens.’ ”

The NBA Trade Deadline is scheduled for Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News