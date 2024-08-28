Trainer Makes Bold Prediction For Knicks Rookie
When it comes to New York Knicks jerseys bearing the name of his client Tyler Kolek, trainer Nick Correia is advising fans to get them before they're hot.
Correia made a bold prediction in a profile penned by Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, one that should enthuse any Knick fan concerned about homegrown talent amidst several veteran acquisitions from abroad.
"Tyler can play with anyone. He can play with (Donte) DiVincenzo. He can play with (Jalen) Brunson. He can do so many different things that I just see him being an X-factor that people don’t realize," Correia said. "In big game situations is when he’s at his best. That kid is going to play with energy like John Starks did in the ’90s. Spike Lee is going to have a Tyler Kolek jersey in the rotation.”
Kolek has a fair amount of hype surrounding his professional entry considering his status as a second-round pick, chosen 34th overall in June's draft. The Knicks showcased their faith by granting the Marquette alum $6.6 million in guaranteed money, the most ever offered to a second-round pick.
Bondy's profile details the inspiring story behind Correia and Kolek's relationship, one where working with the former Golden Eagle helped the trainer overcome several addictions. Helping Kolek rise from obscurity in recruiting helped Correia rediscover, in his own words "why (he) love(d) this game."
“When he started to play at Marquette, I told him, ‘You helped me fall in love with the game again, Tyler,’" Correia said.
Under Correia's watch, Kolek earned his share of collegiate accolades: last year alone saw him earn All-American honors while leading the nation in assists. Before that, he followed in the footsteps of new teammates Brunson and Josh Hart by becoming the Big East Player of the Year shortly before he guided Marquette to the conference tournament title at the Knicks' home of Madison Square Garden.
Kolek is expected to be one of the main attractions of the Knicks' upcoming preseason proceedings, which tip off on Oct. 6 in Charlotte.
