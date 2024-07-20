Kolek, Jokubaitis Lend Helping Hand in Knicks Summer Win
The most niche metropolitan basketball fantasies perhap involve Tyler Kolek and Rokas Jokubaitis guiding the New York Knicks to victory. Friday night in Las Vegas brought that fantasy to life, if only for a short while.
Though they struggled from the field, Kolek and Jokubaitis got their distribution game on against the Detroit Pistons' prospects, as the narrow 91-90 victory saw them unite for 13 assists. The Knicks' paint prospects also played a major role in the victory: Dmytro Skapintsev put up a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double off the bench while starter Ariel Hukporti fell two boards short matching him as he scored 11.
New York (2-2) also enjoyed an unofficial career-best 12 point from Pacome Dadiet, who also pulled in five rebounds, third-best on the team behind the interior youngsters. The 25th overall pick also shot an even 4-of-8 from the field after entering Friday's game with a success rate of only 28 percent.
The Knicks wrap up their 2024 Summer League slate on Saturday evening when they take on the prospects of the Atlanta Hawks in a consolation contest (6 p.m. ET, ESPN).
