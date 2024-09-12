All Knicks

Warriors' Draymond Green Make Shocking Knicks Statement

The New York Knicks are seen as a threat by Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.

Mar 18, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center Draymond Green (23) and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) share a laugh during the first half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are hoping to compete for a high seed in the Eastern Conference this season, and one rival thinks that they could clinch homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs.

Outspoken Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is no stranger to sharing his opinion, but he also is known for giving praise when it's due, and he's done that for the Knicks.

"I'll tell you now, I don't want to see [the New York Knicks] in the regular season because they are going to play harder than nobody's tomorrow," Green said on his podcast. "By the way, defensively that team is going to be tough. Playing against a team like that during the regular season when you really don't have time to prepare and then you go up against that defense, that's going to be hard."

While Green thinks that the Knicks will be good in the regular season, he isn't too sure about their chances when the playoffs roll around.

"It would not shock me if they get the number-one seed, but I ultimately don't think that team gets over the hump," Green said.

The playoffs are a different animal compared to the regular season, so that's where Green is coming from.

The last time the Knicks were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference was the 1992-93 season when they won 60 games. They finished three games better than the eventual NBA champion Chicago Bulls after a roaring 34-7 finish in the final three months of the season. While they took care of business in the first two rounds against the Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets, they fell to the Bulls in six games.

In order for the Knicks to avoid that fate this year, they will need to stay healthy and utilize their depth, something they weren't able to do last season.

The Knicks have to change a little bit in order to get different results, but if they aren't willing to do that, Green's prediction should come true.

