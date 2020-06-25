WATCH: Breaking Down The Knicks' Coaching Choices

The Knicks' head coaching search, as of Monday morning, has been rumored to involve ten different candidates. Tom Thibodeau, Kenny Atkinson, Mike Miller, Mike Woodson, Ime Udoka, Pat Delany, Chris Fleming, Will Hardy, Jamahl Mosley, and Mike Brown will all interview for the lead coaching position in New York, with Thibodeau as the reported preferred candidate.

With five of the candidates being former or current NBA head coaches, and the other five currently all serving as assistant coaches, Leon Rose has certainly cast a rather wide net with which to round up options. I believe the best choice for the position would be Tom Thibodeau, former head coach of the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves. Thibodeau's winning experience would serve incredibly valuable here in New York City, as Rose and the rest of the organization attempt to assemble a competitive roster.

Knicks SI's own Jonathan Macri made the case for Hammon as the next Knicks' head coach here. While Becky Hammon is my true preferred option for the head coaching gig, it's been reported that she will not be interviewing for the position; this leads me to believe she has confidence that the job in San Antonio will wind up being hers after the current Spurs' Head Coach Gregg Popovich brings his hall of fame career to a close.

With Hammon out of the question (for now), I believe that coach Tom Thibodeau is best equipped to not only help the Knicks and their young players, such as RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson, through developing times - but also the be at the helm of the ship when the team is ready for championship contention.