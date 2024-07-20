All Knicks

Why Knicks Aren't Signing Precious Achiuwa Yet

Precious Achiuwa remains a potential New York Knicks free agent target, but a deal won't happen soon.

May 8, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) warms up prior to game two of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks are still in need of a backup center, but weeks after the initial free agency wave, the team is remaining patient and quiet, waiting for what's to come.

Among the potential targets for the team is Precious Achiuwa, who played with the Knicks this past season after being traded to New York from the Toronto Raptors in the OG Anunoby deal.

"The Knicks remain open to bringing back Achiuwa, who they acquired as part of the December trade that brought OG Anunoby to New York," The Athletic insider Fred Katz writes. "And yet, for now, they are best leaving Achiuwa unsigned — and Achiuwa can maximize his market by waiting."

While the Knicks could simply sign Achiuwa outright for a few million dollars, they could also look to move him in a sign-and-trade for a player that could be an upgrade.

"A trade could entice them, but they need the tools to make it happen," Katz continues. "Achiuwa would come in handy if they’re negotiating with a team also above the first apron."

Of course, spots are drying up in the NBA for all 30 rosters. Some teams don't have spaces available, while others are leaving a few spots open in case something happens or if a free agent is willing to sign.

For a young player like Achiuwa who could still improve, it may benefit him to sign a short-term deal with a team that will play him consistent minutes. That way he'll be able to sign a more lucrative deal in a year or two down the line. While Achiuwa could also sign with a contending team like the Knicks and be the ninth or tenth man in Tom Thibodeau's rotation, he likely would have already signed by now if the two sides were certain they wanted the marriage to continue.

However, keeping Achiuwa on the market gives the Knicks opportunity to pivot if needed and flexibility is extremely important for New York as it continues to try and improve the roster ahead of what could be a contending year for the franchise.

