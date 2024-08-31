Will Knicks Star Return to All-NBA Level?
When New York Knicks forward Julius Randle is on his A-game, he can be one of the best players in the entire league.
Randle, who turns 30 in November, was averaging 24.1 points per game before a shoulder injury cut his season short in late January. Had he stayed the course, Randle could have been on pace to have his best season to date.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes Randle can pick back up where he left off and make another All-Star Game and All-NBA team.
"Randle has had some rough patches over his tenure with the team, but he has also earned All-Star selections in three of the past four seasons. He also made a pair of All-NBA teams and could've been in the conversation for a third last season if not for the shoulder injury that cut short his campaign," Buckley writes. "If he can post similar numbers on a Knicks team that improves its winning percentage, then he might be lock to earn both accolades again."
Randle was an All-Star in 2021, 2023 and 2024 while making the All-NBA Second Team in 2021 and the Third Team in 2023.
Having a great individual season in 2024-25 would come at the perfect time for Randle as he is set to enter free agency at the end of the year. While the Knicks remain interested in signing a contract extension with Randle at some point between now and next summer, there's always a chance of him walking until he signs on the dotted line.
However, Randle is chasing a championship above everything, and the individual success and honors will likely come right behind him if he can help Jalen Brunson and the Knicks win their first NBA title since 1973.
