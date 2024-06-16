All Knicks

Why Knicks Won't Sign Clippers Star

The New York Knicks could be a candidate for Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George in free agency, but it may not be the best idea.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 6, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Clipper forward Paul George (13) dribbles the ball against New York Knicks shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks are seeking a star, and a potential player that could fit the bill is Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George.

While George fits the Knicks well, however, there's reason to believe New York isn't serious about acquiring him this summer.

"George would be the ideal fit with the Knicks: A rangy wing who drains 3-pointers, runs pick-and-rolls, doesn’t stop moving off the ball and could combine with OG Anunoby to create the best defensive perimeter combination in the league," Fred Katz of The Athletic writes. "The Knicks have kicked George’s name around before, according to league sources, but they never seriously pursued him in a deal. Even if the basketball fit is perfection, he’s 34, five years older than anyone in their current rotation, and has a history of injuries — though he played 74 games this past season for the first time in five years."

If the Knicks are going to acquire George, or any star for that matter, the trade market is the route to go instead of free agency. They have the ability to acquire a star with several future first-round picks, including Nos. 24 & 25 in this month's draft, and assets worth trading, like All-Star forward Julius Randle and young rising guard Miles McBride.

The Knicks would have to trigger a sign-and-trade for George in order to make things work, but would the price that New York would need to pay even be worth it?

George should ideally look to sign a three- or four-year deal in free agency, which will have him paid millions in his late 30's. For a team like the Knicks that has Jalen Brunson in his prime, it probably isn't worth giving a potentially-declining star $40 million or more per year. It would stunt the growth for the roster that needs to be built around Brunson.

The Knicks are looking to sign an extension for Brunson this summer, which is a sacrifice from their All-Star guard. New York should take the money that Brunson would've taken next year and spend it on a number of players who can help the team win its first title in over 50 years.

George's timeline simply doesn't match what New York is trying to do.

Jeremy Brener

