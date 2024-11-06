Lakers Injury Report: 2 LA Starters Ruled Out vs Grizzlies
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their 4-3 record as they travel to Tennessee to face the Memphis Grizzlies. Unfortunately, there are multiple starters whose names appear on the NBA Injury Report.
According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Lakers head coach JJ Redick has just announced that forwards Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis will not be participating in tonight's game.
Hachimura is suffering from an undisclosed illness while Davis is out with a left heel contusion, an injury from the Summer that he reaggravated.
A nine-time All-Star, Davis has been outstanding in his 13th NBA season, leading the league with an average of 32. 6 points per game. He has also averaged 11.6 total rebounds, three assists, 1.7 blocks, and 1.6 steals per game.
So far this season, Hachimura has averaged 13.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. This is a slight improvement over last season, where he averaged 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.
Two more starters are listed as probable for the Lakers. Shooting guard Austin Reaves is listed as having a right ankle sprain but will likely play tonight. The same can be said of point guard D'Angelo Russell, who is listed as having a right foot contusion.
Reaves has averaged 17.3 points, five rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.4 steals per game this season. Meanwhile, Russell has averaged 12 points, 6.1 assists, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.9 steals per game.
Two more players on the Lakers roster are out for tonight's game: power forwards Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood. Both players have yet to play this season.
Last season, Wood averaged 6.9 points, 5.1 total rebounds, one assist, and 0.7 blocks per game. Vanderbilt averaged 5.2 points, 4.8 total rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.
On the other side of the court, the Grizzlies currently have five players categorized as out: Desmond Bane (Right oblique strain), GG Jackson (right fifth metatarsal repair), Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain), Cam Spencer (right ankle sprain), and Vince Williams Jr. (left tibial stress reaction).
Memphis also has two other players on the injury report: Luke Kennard is questionable with a left foot muscle strain and John Konchar is doubtful with a right quad contusion.
Needless to say, both teams are pretty banged up right now. Time will tell who is able to overcome the injuries and come out on top.
