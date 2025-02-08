Lakers' LeBron James Downgraded Ahead of Pacers Clash
Will 21-time All-Star Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James suit up on Saturday against a surging Indiana squad?
According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the prospects look a bit dicey.
More Lakers: Los Angeles Signing New Guard Following Active Trade Deadline
The 6-foot-9 power forward has been downgraded to questionable to play through a new injury — a sore left ankle. Current starting point guard Austin Reaves (although how he'll fit in long-term next to new All-Star ballhandling guard Luka Doncic is anyone's guess, given that neither plays defense) is questionable, too, with a left elbow contusion.
New center Mark Williams, whose acquisition was already officially announced by L.A., is apparently questionable, too, as the Lakers await ratification of their trade for him from the league.
Doncic, meanwhile, has been ruled out already. He hasn't played since a Christmas Day loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a left calf strain.
More Lakers: Lakers Trade Dalton Knecht for New Starting Center Mark Williams
Newly acquired ex-Mavericks center/power forward Maxi Kleber will miss at least the next seven weeks while he continues to recover from a right foot fracture. Another reserve center, Christian Wood, will wait another day to make his season debut. He's been out all year while recovering from a left knee surgery.
More Lakers:
LeBron James Reacts to Lakers' Massive Trade to Land Charlotte Hornets Center Mark Williams
Luka Doncic's Lakers Debut Reportedly Delayed
This story will be updated...