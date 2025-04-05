Lakers HC JJ Redick Shreds Major NBA Honor, 'I Hate That Award'
During his broadcasting days, now-first-year Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick was known for his hot takes.
That seems to continue to be the case even in his current situation.
When asked during a recent team practice what he thought about Lakers guard Austin Reaves' chances for netting this year's Most Improved Player award, Redick went off on the entire concept of the honor — or, at least, what that honor has become.
"I hate that award, 'cause they failed to define it. And I think the spirit of it has been taken out of wack. I don't like that award," Redick said. "Just call it the 'High Draft Pick, He's On a Max Contract, And Now He's An All-Star' [Award], just call it that award. Who's that guy? 'Cause that's what it's become."
This year, that seems to be an allusion to Detroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham, a first-time All-Star on a 42-34 playoff team.
Per Vegas Insiders, new Atlanta Hawks addition Dyson Daniels is generally considered the favorite across U.S.-based betting platforms, followed by Cunningham. Reaves ranks third on many sites, ahead of Denver Nuggets swingman Christian Braun and L.A. Clippers center Ivica Zubac.
Reaves, 26, is averaging career highs of 19.9 points on .455/.360/.884 shooting splits, 5.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals a night across 67 contests.
"Am I wrong?" Redick asked. "I don't think that's the spirit of the award."
Reporters followed up with a question about whether Redick felt Reaves deserved the honor over the other perceived favorites.
"He's not gonna win it, so it's a moot point," Redick complained.
At 46-29, the Lakers are currently the No. 3 seed in a chippy Western Conference, mere percentage points above the No. 4-seeded Denver Nuggets (47-30). On Thursday night, Los Angeles will square off against the 44-31 Golden State Warriors, whom they lead by just two points in the West standings.
