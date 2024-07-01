Lakers News: How to Watch Bronny James, Dalton Knecht in 2024 Summer League
The NBA offseason is in full swing, and although free agency is at the forefront, NBA teams are still preparing for the upcoming Summer League in Las Vegas.
Among the 32 NBA teams competing for the Summer League title, the Los Angeles Lakers, a team with a massive fan base, will be a key contender. The Lakers' NBA draft selections of Dalton Knecht and Bronny James, promising talents, will lead the team in the upcoming weeks.
These two young rookies will soon be showcased in front of the NBA world. The sixth annual California Classic Summer League will kick off on July 6, giving us our first look at the newcomers. The Lakers will play three games at the Chase Center in San Francisco, home of the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers will play against the Sacramento Kings on July 6 at 1:30 p.m. PT, July 7 against the Warriors at 3:30 p.m. PT, and July 10 against the Miami Heat at 4 p.m. PT.
Following the California Classic, the Lakers will head to Vegas, where their first game will be on July 12 against the Houston Rockets and their No. 3 overall pick, Reed Sheppard.
The following games for the purple and gold will be on July 15 against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. PT on NBA TV and against the Atlanta Hawks at 6:30 p.m. PT on ESPN on July 17.
The Lakers rookies and sophomore players will look to showcase their talents and show the league what is to come.
