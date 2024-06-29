Lakers News: Jaxson Hayes Makes Decision On Return To LA Next Season
Los Angeles Lakers big man Jaxson Hayes will exercise his $2.4 million player option for the 2024-2025 season to remain in the purple and gold.
The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the news via Twitter/X.
Hayes, with his decision to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers, is aiming to establish himself as a top backup center behind superstar Anthony Davis. Despite initial struggles, Hayes has shown promising potential and his progression throughout the season has been encouraging, solidifying his role within the team.
Hayes' decision to stay with the Lakers is not just about his personal career, but it also has significant implications for the team's roster and dynamics at this time during the offseason. He would have been on track to a one-year contract at a similar salary if he had opted out and entered the free agency market. The 24-year-old is an athletic big who helped the Lakers massively at times; however, the Lakers need a big, bruising center who can take the load off of Davis. While Hayes has some value, he is not the type of center the Lakers need to reach contender status.
Hayes ended up playing a more significant role than many expected he would due to the injuries suffered by Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood. However, with Vanderbilt and Wood back and healthy, the competition for playing time is heating up, leaving Hayes fighting for minutes this upcoming season.
The athletic big man averaged 4.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 0.5 assists while shooting 72 percent from the field and 62.2 percent from the free throw line in 70 games.
