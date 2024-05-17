Lakers Officially Announce Preseason Home Schedule For 2024-25 Season
The Los Angeles Lakers have officially announced the preseason schedule for the home slate of the 2024-25 NBA season. Los Angeles will play three games, two at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert and one at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
They will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 4 in Palm Desert followed by another matchup in Palm Desert with the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 6. Los Angeles will go to Las Vegas to take on the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 15.
The team will likely have another game or two in between these on the road but this just means that Lakers basketball will be returning soon. While the team was eliminated from the postseason a month ago, the excitement around the group continues.
Los Angeles needs to hire a new head coach and build a better roster this offseason. General manager Rob Pelinka has his work cut out for him but the goal remains to bring another title back to the city of Los Angeles.
