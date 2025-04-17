MLB GM Takes Massive Shot at Lakers Rookie Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James is a famous NBA player at this point, despite not being much of a contributor in the NBA. His dad being LeBron James, one of the most influential athletes in sports history, will do that.
People from other sports are even mentioning him as part of conversations. In an ESPN story about the rise in popularity of pickleball in the MLB, Milwaukee Brewers general manager took a bit of a shot at Bronny James when talking about his own pickleball game.
"Up and down. I'm Bronny James. I'm really good in the G League but not so much in the show," he said when talking about his pickleball ranking among the rest of the organization.
While the point is more about him making a comparison to describe his pickleball play, it is still funny to see someone in an entirely different league reference Bronny and even take a slight at him.
Bronny has shown signs of success in the NBA, albeit in limited time, but Arnold is right about Bronny being much better, at least statistically, in the G League.
Bronny averaged 21.9 points per game on 44% shooting and 38% shooting from three. He also averaged 5.2 rebounds per game and 5.4 assists per game
In the NBA, Bronny has played in 27 games, putting up 2.3 points per game on 31.3% shooting and 28.1% shooting from beyond the arc. He only averaged 6.7 minutes per game, but those shooting splits are pretty rough.
Either way, though, he remains in the public eye across the sports world just for who he is, no matter how well he plays or how much he plays.
That likely adds a huge amount of pressure to him to play well, something no other second-round pick has ever experienced. Plenty of talented players have come out of the second round, including arguably the best player in the NBA right now in Nikola Jokic.
No matter how much Lakers fans defend him, Bronny will always be receiving slight jabs like this as long as he doesn’t perform at a high level. Everyone who is famous goes through this, and being LeBron James’s son adds an extra layer of likely criticism and hate, given that a lot of people don’t care for LeBron.
Going forward, it will likely be more a matter of when and not if someone else takes a similar shot at Bronny until he improves to a level that people can’t help but respect towards a highly doubted second-round pick.
