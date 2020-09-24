SI.com
AllLakers
Frank Vogel Says Lakers Are Talking To NBA About LeBron James' Lack Of Free Throws

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James has only gotten sent to the free-throw line 10 times over the Lakers' last three games agains the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

He's averaging just 3.3 free throws a game, a notable dip from the 9.6 he averaged against Houston in the second round and the 7.6 he averaged against Portland in the first round. 

In Game 3, James shot only two free throws after Jamal Murray was assessed a flagrant foul for elbowing hm in the jaw. 

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said something is awry.  

"We're dealing with the fouls through the proper channels with the league," Vogel said in a videoconference Wednesday. "I think he's gone to the basket very aggressively, and I'll just leave it at that."

James, 35, is trying to lead the Lakers to their first championship since 2010, when Kobe Bryant won his fifth and final title with the team. 

He's averaging 23.6 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in the Western Conference Finals, which the Lakers lead, 2-1. 

The Lakers, who won their first two games against Denver, lost Game 3, 114-106. Game 4 is Thursday at 6 p.m. PT on TNT. 

