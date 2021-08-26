Lakers Rumors: Ramona Shelburne Speculating Two Former Players with LA Experience

The Lakers were certainly busy this offseason revamping their roster for the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season. Yet there are some around the game that don't believe they are finished just yet as they have three open roster spots to fill with one two likely to be filled before the season starts.

ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne joined the "Mason & Ireland" show to discuss a likely candidate who could rejoin the Lakers. She mentioned that if Rajon Rondo is bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies, then he could very well end up back in the Purple and Gold. Shelbourne also noted that DeAndre Jordan could also be another candidate if bought out by the Brooklyn Nets.

Rondo was a key component during the Lakers' 2020 championship run. His playmaking abilities were sorely missed last season after he signed withe the Atlanta Hawks, and it must have hurt seeing him join the Clippers. There's no doubt that LeBron James and the rest of the team would welcome him back with open arms. His average of 8.1 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.1 rebounds over his two seasons in Los Angeles would benefit their chances next season.

Jordan on the other hand faced a reduced role last season as the Nets continuously added talent throughout the season. That has caused the team to shop him throughout this summer, yet there haven't been any takers of yet.

The veteran center put together averages of 7.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 57 games last season.

After dealing with the lack of production from the center position last year, the Jordan would be much needed depth behind Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

While both players will follow the trend the Lakers have taken this offseason in signing aging vets, neither will be counted on to crack the starting 5. However, their talent and experience could be worthwhile.