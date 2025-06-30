2 Former Lakers Guards Being Pursued By Major Rival in Free Agency
The Sacramento Kings have arranged meetings via zoom to contact former Los Angeles Lakers guards Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder in hopes of signing them, per Chris Haynes on X.
In addition to the two former Lakers, Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reports the Kings are also planning to meet with Malcolm Brogdon.
Westbrook and Schroder were teammates on the Lakers in the 2022-23 seasons, and also crossed paths in Westbrook's final season with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2018-19.
Westbrook played 130 games across two seasons for the Lakers, averaging 17.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists during his time with Los Angeles. The Lakers traded the former MVP to the Utah Jazz in a three-team trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2023, receiving D'Angelo Russel, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. The Jazz received Westbrook and waived him, allowing him to see out the remainder of the season with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Schroder spent 2020-21 and 2022-23 with the Lakers, playing 127 games. His 13.9 points per game, 5.1 assists per game and 3.0 rebounds per game during his time in Los Angeles are nearly identical to his career averages.
The Lakers moved on from Schroder after bringing in Westbrook after 2020-21, though they re-signed him ahead of the 2022-23 season to a one-year, $2.64 million contract. Since leaving the Lakers two seasons ago, he has featured for four different teams, most recently the Detroit Pistons.
Both Westbrook and Schroder are solid veteran candidates to fill the De'Aaron Fox shaped hole in the Kings' backcourt, however it calls into question the future of Malik Monk, who ran the point after Fox's departure to the Spurs. Monk just completed the first season of his four-year, $78 million deal.
If the Kings are able to make these moves, they could become a dangerous team in the West with their roster full of aging All-Stars. The Kings finished ninth in the West last season, 10 games behind the Lakers, and lost in the play in to the Dallas Mavericks.
UPDATE: Dennis Schroder is signing with the Kings, per multiple reports.