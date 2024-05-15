Lakers News: 2 Head Coach Contenders Emerge with Top Vegas Sportsbook Odds
The Los Angeles Lakers have a variety of options when it comes to sourcing their next head coach.
President/general manager Rob Pelinka fired Darvin Ham after two largely successful seasons, in which L.A. went 90-74 across two combined regular seasons and appeared in a Western Conference Finals once.
Now, several intriguing names have been floated — perhaps the most surprising recurrent name is L.A. All-Star forward LeBron James' "Mind The Game" podcast cohost JJ Redick, who's never been a head coach or assistant coach in any capacity.
Per FanDuel Sportsbook & Casino Canada, Boston Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell and New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach James Borrego have emerged as co-favorites with +300 odds. Redick's chances are listed at +340.
