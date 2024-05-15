All Lakers

Lakers News: 2 Head Coach Contenders Emerge with Top Vegas Sportsbook Odds

Could either of them be the team's next choice after all?

Apr 12, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Jordan Goodwin against Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Apr 12, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Jordan Goodwin against Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Lakers have a variety of options when it comes to sourcing their next head coach.

President/general manager Rob Pelinka fired Darvin Ham after two largely successful seasons, in which L.A. went 90-74 across two combined regular seasons and appeared in a Western Conference Finals once.

Now, several intriguing names have been floated — perhaps the most surprising recurrent name is L.A. All-Star forward LeBron James' "Mind The Game" podcast cohost JJ Redick, who's never been a head coach or assistant coach in any capacity.

Per FanDuel Sportsbook & Casino Canada, Boston Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell and New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach James Borrego have emerged as co-favorites with +300 odds. Redick's chances are listed at +340.

