2 Lakers-Suns Trades to Benefit Both Teams
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers squared off against the Phoenix Suns for their first matchup of the 2024-25 preseason. The Suns won, 118-114, but with L.A.'s starters not suiting up for long, this result is hardly indicative of how the two clubs will match up in the actual regular season.
All-NBA Second Team center Anthony Davis suited up for just 17:42, leading L.A. with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field (1-of-3 from long range) and 2-of-4 shooting from the foul line. The 6-foot-10 big man also grabbed eight boards, dished out three dimes, and swiped one steal. Four of the Lakers' five starters finished in double-digit scoring, with only Austin Reaves not breaking that barrier despite playing the most minutes among the team's top five. Re-signed bench wing Max Christie had 12 points on a poor 3-of-14 shooting.
It's time to take stock of both clubs' rosters and think about team-building for the future. The capped-out Suns have been spending like crazy under new team owner Mat Ishbia, but have only one playoff victory to show for their efforts across the last two seasons.
Here are two trades that could benefit both squads — though some would have to be made after December 15, when teams will be able to trade free agents signed over the summer.
Gabe Vincent, 1 Lottery-Protected First Round Pick for Josh Okogie
On the floor, this would be a major upgrade for Los Angeles, perhaps (Okogie would be trade-eligible after December 15). So why would Phoenix bite? The Suns are completely devoid of future draft equity, having emptied its resources in trades for All-Stars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, plus key role players Grayson Allen and Jusuf Nurkic. Okogie gives the Lakers the kind of wing defense they had hoped to add with Vincent, who's barely been healthy enough to play and is in only the second season of a three-year deal. But theoretically, at least, Vincent could return to the kind of two-way production that made him such an asset with the Finals-bound Miami Heat in 2022-23. And the Suns could use some ball-handling help.
D'Angelo Russell, 1 Pick Swap, 1 Second Round Pick for Grayson Allen, Mamadi Diakite
Again, the Suns could use another playmaking guard behind starter Tyus Jones. Russell could even compete for Jones' job, though obviously he's such a postseason liability that head coach Mike Budenholzer may want to keep him on the bench. Diakite is a throw-in, the real asset coming back would be 3-and-D swingman Grayson Allen, who had a stellar debut year with Phoenix last year and could help the Lakers on both ends of the hardwood, becoming a rare two-way player on a roster stuck with plenty of unidimensional guys.
