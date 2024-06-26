Lakers News: 2 Pricey Veterans in LA's Trade Sights
The 2024 NBA Draft kicks off on Wednesday. The Los Angeles Lakers hold the No. 17 and No. 55 picks. The Lakers will also have access to two other tradable future first round picks, which they could bundle in a potential deal starting on draft day.
It's clear the Lakers need to upgrade their roster, and a trade could be a route Los Angeles chooses. The Lakers could go many different routes on the trade market; however, they will likely target these two veteran players: Hawks guard Dejounte Murray and Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant.
Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports notes that Murray and Grant are a part of the Lakers' wishlist.
"The Lakers, remember, held serious talks with Atlanta about acquiring Dejounte Murray in the lead-up to February's trade deadline," Fischer wrote. "Jerami Grant, a client of Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, is believed to be another potential addition on the Lakers' wishlist, according to league sources."
The Lakers will do their best to come up with the best trade possible to upgrade this roster by assessing pieces that best complement superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Los Angeles targeted Murray at the last trade deadline, but the timing seemed off. That could be different this summer, and the Lakers will do their best to come up with a deal that works for both teams. The Lakers are interested in Murray, and we'll see if both sides can agree on something possibly on Wednesday.
There has also been some interest in Grant. Grant is an excellent two-way player who could provide the team with size, toughness, and strength. He is 30 years old, and his tools could help the Lakers in a big way; however, his contract is not one of the more attractive ones. We'll see if the Lakers find it intriguing during potential trade talks.
Nonetheless, Murray or Grant could don the purple and gold this upcoming season.
