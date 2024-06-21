Lakers News: 2-Way Signing Wants to Remain with LA Next Year
The Los Angeles Lakers have some tough decisions to make this summer with the start of the offseason officially underway. The Lakers will have a ton on their plate, which includes the likes of superstar LeBron James, restricted free agent Max Christie, and forward Taurean Prince, to name a few. The list goes on, but one player looking to continue his Laker tenure is big man Colin Castleton.
Castleton is a restricted free agent this summer, and the Lakers are weighing whether to keep him. It's unclear how the Lakers view the 23-year-old, but he clearly wants to remain in Los Angeles. In a recent interview, Castleton expressed his desire to remain in purple and gold.
"Yeah, for sure, definitely. That's my goal, that's my plan, I want to play with the Lakers," Castleton said. "Just going with the flow right now, seeing how everything falls out. Just working out every day, focusing on that. That's my plan right now, being able to play with the Lakers is something that I plan on doing so we'll see what happens with that."
The Lakers are no strangers to developing young talent, especially those on two-way deals. While he didn't impress at the NBA level, he did his part in the G League, averaging 14.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks with the South Bay Lakers.
If Castleton can make his mark in next month's Summer League in Las Vegas, the Lakers could have their next big man alongside Anthony Davis. Los Angeles needs another big man, but if the former Florida Gator can come into his own, they won't need to look any further.
