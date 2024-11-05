3 Takeaways from Lakers Loss to the Pistons
The Los Angeles Lakers fell short in a game they were heavily favored to win on paper, dropping to the struggling Detroit Pistons, 115-103.
From the outset, the Lakers looked flat, with their largest lead only reaching three points before the Pistons took control. Unable to match Detroit’s intensity, the Lakers spent much of the game trailing, ultimately leaving with an embarrassing loss. Now sitting at 1-3 on the road, the team will look to regroup as they prepare for a matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies to wrap up their five-game road trip.
Before moving forward, here are the three biggest takeaways from this disappointing defeat.
1. Lack of Bench Support
The Lakers’ bench has struggled to provide meaningful contributions all season, and Monday’s game was no exception. Out of five players used off the bench by head coach JJ Redick, only rookie Dalton Knecht and center Jaxson Hayes managed to put any points on the board. Each scored just five points in limited minutes, with Knecht going 2-for-2 from the field in nine minutes, while Hayes went 2-for-5 in his nine-minute stint, adding five rebounds and one steal. In total,the bench only recorded 10 points, far short of what’s needed to support the team’s stars. Notably, rookie Bronny James was the only active player who didn’t get any minutes, and third-year guard Max Christie, who has yet to find his footing this season, continued to struggle. Through seven games, Christie has contributed just 25 points, seven assists, and 13 rebounds. If the Lakers are going to find any consistency this season, they’ll need much more from their bench.
2. Lack of Effort and Hustle
Another glaring issue was the Lakers’ energy level, especially compared to the Pistons, who seemed more engaged and motivated throughout. Detroit’s young guard Jaden Ivey consistently exploited the Lakers' sluggish defense, creating easyscoring opportunities for himself and his teammates. L.A. looked disinterested as the Pistons capitalized on their lack of intensity, extending their lead to as much as 20 points. The hustle stats reflected this disparity: the Pistons outrebounded the Lakers by a significant margin, 55-37, including 17 offensive rebounds compared to the Lakers' seven. Detroit simply outworked Los Angeles on both ends, and the Lakers had no answer for the Pistons’ relentless approach.
3. Anthony Davis Continues Stellar Play Amid Injury Concerns
Despite the team’s struggles, Anthony Davis remained a bright spot, though he continues to battle through health issues. Midway through the game, Davis appeared to roll his ankle and was visibly in pain. Nevertheless, he fought through the discomfort, throwing down a lob from LeBron James to bring the Lakers within five. Detroit quickly regained control, but Davis’ efforts kept the Lakers competitive. He is off to perhaps the best start of his career, coming into the game averaging an NBA-high 31.8 points per game. Against Detroit, Davis scored nine points in each of the first two quarters, eventually finishing with 37 points on 13-of-23 shooting along with a team-high nine rebounds. Even pregame, he showed his dedication, being one of only two Lakers out early to work on his shooting. Still, the hope is that Davis’ ankle holds up for Wednesday’s game against Memphis.
In the end, this loss exposed critical issues for the Lakers that need addressing. Without better bench support, greaterenergy, and hustle on the boards, the Lakers risk falling behind, especially in close games. However, with Davis playing at an elite level, they have a cornerstone to build on as they seek to get their season back on track.
