At least Los Angeles won't be without both of its best players tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic tweets that head coach Frank Vogel has confirmed the availability of All-Star Los Angeles Lakers power forward/center Anthony Davis this evening.

Tonight's bout at the Paycom Center will kick off at 5 p.m. PT. The 2-2 Lakers will look to bump their win streak to three consecutive games tonight, the second evening of a back-to-back. The Lakers will be doing so without 36-year-old veteran All-Star LeBron James, who will sit for the second straight contest after rolling his ankle during the Lakers' first win of the season, a 121-118 finish against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

Propelled by a pair 30+ point performances from Davis (35) and Russell Westbrook (33) last night, the Lakers beat the Spurs in another photo-finish victory, this time a 125-121 overtime win.

Guard Malik Monk started in James's stead last night, scoring 17 points on 6-of-15 shooting and securing a jaw-dropping +31 plus-minus rating.

The 0-4 Thunder appear to have kicked off the season in full-on tank mode, and will be happy to continue their winless start to the year, assuming Davis and Westbrook can approximate their level of output from last night, and some Lakers role players continue to drill their jumpers.

Davis appeared to injure his knee during a late-game collision in the Spurs contest, but he was able to power through the pain and will the Lakers to victory in overtime.