After Kobe Bryant Incident, Assemblyman Wants It To Be Illegal For Officers To Take Photos Of The Deceased

Melissa Rohlin

After Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies allegedly shared photos of the crash site that killed Kobe Bryant, State Assemblyman Mike Gipson wants to make it illegal for law enforcement officers to take unauthorized photos of the deceased, according to the Los Angeles Times. 

Gipson introduced legislation, Assembly Bill 2655, that would make it a misdemeanor punishable with up to a year in jail and as much as $5,000 in fines, according to the newspaper. 

“Our first responders, when responding to an emergency, should not be taking very sensitive photographs … for their own gain, for their own pleasure,” Gipson told reporters Tuesday. “It was unconscionable. It’s not right.”

Bryant, a five-time champion with the Lakers, died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people as they were headed to the Mamba Sports Academy, where Kobe was going to coach Gianna in a youth basketball game. 

After the crash, a sheriff’s deputy allegedly shared some of the photos he took of the accident while at a bar in Norwalk, which led to an investigation into the incident. 

Vanessa Bryant's lawyer, Gary C. Robb, said in a statement that she was devastated by those allegations and he asked for those responsible to "face the harshest possible discipline."

 

