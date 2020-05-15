AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Alex Caruso Auctions Off Lakers Tickets For 'All In Challenge'

Jill Painter Lopez

Alex Caruso is participating in the Fanatics' “All In Challenge,” auctioning Lakers tickets and the opportunity to design a T-shirt with him as part of his “Carushow” apparel line. The proceeds will help provide food for those in needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The winner will also get to chat with Caruso after the Lakers game.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to connect with people in a very unique way and shed some positivity in the lives of those who might need it during these times, as well as provide meals to families across the country who are being affected by COVID-19,” Caruso said in a video he posted to Twitter. “With that being said, I’ll be auctioning off two tickets to a game for next season. You’ll be able to watch me play and catch up after the game, as well as collaborating with me to design a one-on-one Carushow T-shirt.

“I think it’s a really cool experience and I’m hoping somebody out there is as excited about it as I am.”

The starting bid was $3,500 and as of Friday morning there were two bids. 

Each person who accepts the challenge then nominates another person to participate. At the end of the video, Caruso nominated Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy to take the challenge. 

Lakers coach Frank Vogel participated in the “All In Challenge” last week, auctioning the chance to become an honorary member of the coaching staff for next season’s home opener at Staples Center. The winning bid was $37,000. 

As of Friday morning, the “All In Challenge” had raised $42 million, according to its website.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jeremy Lin Says Kobe Bryant Came To Practice To Say Bye To 'Bums' Who Were Getting Traded

Lin recalled a hilarious Bryant story on Danny Green's podcast 'Inside The Green Room.'

Melissa Rohlin

Dwight Howard Says He still Can't Believe He's Playing With LeBron James

Howard and James have been playing against each other since they were teenagers.

Melissa Rohlin

Shaquille O'Neal Says His Lakers Would've Laid Out Stephen Curry

O'Neal thinks his Lakers would've beaten the Golden State Warriors.

Melissa Rohlin

MLB Veteran Chris Iannetta Talks His Jack Winery And LeBron James‘ Taste In Wine

Iannetta and James are both 30-something professional athletes who love wine and enjoy sharing their taste in wine with others. They are eagerly waiting for their respective seasons to resume.

Jill Painter Lopez

Dwight Howard Opens Up About His Relationship with Kobe

In an Instagram Live interview with his Lakers teammate Jared Dudley, Howard discussed what went wrong with him and Bryant during the 2012-13 season.

Melissa Rohlin

by

KnickerbockerAl

Richard Hamilton Criticizes Kobe Bryant Being Ranked As 10th Best Player Of All Time

Hamilton took exception to CBS Sports ranking Bryant as the 10th best player of all time.

Melissa Rohlin

Dwight Howard Participates In Taco Tuesday Challenge

The Laker hasn’t been seen on social media much during the COVID-19 pandemic, but he recently encouraged others to donate to Feeding America.

Jill Painter Lopez

The Mamba Sports Academy Is Changing Its Name Out Of Respect To Kobe Bryant

It will now be called The Sports Academy.

Melissa Rohlin

by

EchoChamber

LeBron James Shows Love For Staples Center After Tweeting 'Ain't Nothing Like Madison Square Garden'

James had a fun back-and-forth with Staples Center over Twitter after he tweeted about Madison Square Garden.

Melissa Rohlin

Students From I Promise School Make Fun Video Tossing ‘We Are Family’ T-Shirts

The students virtually tossed school T-shirts to one another in a creative video that was made during stay-home orders.

Jill Painter Lopez