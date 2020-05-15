Alex Caruso Auctions Off Lakers Tickets For 'All In Challenge'

Alex Caruso is participating in the Fanatics' “All In Challenge,” auctioning Lakers tickets and the opportunity to design a T-shirt with him as part of his “Carushow” apparel line. The proceeds will help provide food for those in needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The winner will also get to chat with Caruso after the Lakers game.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to connect with people in a very unique way and shed some positivity in the lives of those who might need it during these times, as well as provide meals to families across the country who are being affected by COVID-19,” Caruso said in a video he posted to Twitter. “With that being said, I’ll be auctioning off two tickets to a game for next season. You’ll be able to watch me play and catch up after the game, as well as collaborating with me to design a one-on-one Carushow T-shirt.

“I think it’s a really cool experience and I’m hoping somebody out there is as excited about it as I am.”

The starting bid was $3,500 and as of Friday morning there were two bids.

Each person who accepts the challenge then nominates another person to participate. At the end of the video, Caruso nominated Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy to take the challenge.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel participated in the “All In Challenge” last week, auctioning the chance to become an honorary member of the coaching staff for next season’s home opener at Staples Center. The winning bid was $37,000.

As of Friday morning, the “All In Challenge” had raised $42 million, according to its website.