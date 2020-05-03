AllLakers
Top Stories
News

All Four Players Ahead Of Michael Jordan In All-Time Scoring Played For Lakers

Jill Painter Lopez

Michael Jordan is fifth on the NBA all-time scorers list. Each of the four players above him played for the Lakers. 

One of those players, Kobe Bryant, will be featured in episode five of "The Last Dance" documentary series about Jordan and the Chicago Bulls which airs Sunday on ESPN at 6 p.m. PST. 

Here are the top five in NBA career scoring:

1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 38,387 points

2. Karl Malone, 36,928 points

3. LeBron James, 34,097 points

4. Kobe Bryant, 33,643 points

5. Michael Jordan, 32,292 points

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is atop the list. Karl Malone, who is No. 2, spent most of his Hall of Fame career with the Utah Jazz, but he played with the Lakers for his final season in 2003-04.

This season, LeBron James passed Bryant for third on the all-time scorers list in a game against Philadelphia on Jan. 25. Bryant called James to congratulate him. Bryant tragically died the next day in a helicopter crash with his daughter, Gianna, and seven other people. 

At Bryant's public memorial on Feb. 24 at Staples Center, Jordan gave a moving speech, calling him a little brother. Bryant always deeply admired Jordan and they developed a friendship that the public didn’t know much about.

“Kobe didn’t have a lot of friends but he really had a good friend in Michael,” Magic Johnson told the Los Angeles Times. “I think they could go to [places in] conversations that nobody could go to, in terms of on those levels. He knew that Michael really cared about him and vice versa, Kobe really cared about Michael.”

Jordan and Johnson also shared a special bond and a deep mutual respect. Johnson is fifth on the all-time assists list (10,141) and won five NBA titles with the Lakers. 

After Jordan won his first NBA championship with the Bulls over the Lakers in 1991, Jordan said in the documentary: “At last, I fit somewhere in the category of Larry Bird and Magic Johnson.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Natalia Bryant Honors Gianna On Her Birthday: 'I Miss Your Smile Everyday'

Natalia Bryant honored her sister Gianna on what would've been her 14th birthday on Friday.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Wins Generation Change Award At Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

The Lakers superstar was honored with two awards during the virtual show.

Melissa Rohlin

Nick Young And JaVale McGee Nearly Get Into A Car Crash

Young was about to scream at the other driver when he realized it was Lakers center JaVale McGee.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James, Kim Kardashian and More Honor Gianna Bryant On Her Birthday

Gianna Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, would've turned 14 on Friday.

Melissa Rohlin

A New Variety Of Pink Roses Was Named After Vanessa Bryant's Daughter Gianna

The first-of-its-kind roses were delivered to Vanessa Bryant on what would’ve been Gianna’s 14th birthday on Friday.

Jill Painter Lopez

Kanye West Calls Kobe Bryant 'the basketball version of me'

West opened up about his relationship with Bryant in an interview with GQ.

Jill Painter Lopez

Pau Gasol Says Kobe Bryant Would've Ran Through His Grandmother To Win Gold In 2008

Gasol talked about Bryant's competitiveness during the 2008 Olympic Games on an episode of the 'Inside the Green Room' podcast.

Melissa Rohlin

Vanessa Bryant On What Would've Been Gianna's 14th Birthday: 'You Are Part Of My Soul'

Vanessa wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram on what would've been Gianna's 14th birthday.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Will Host A Virtual Graduation For The Class Of 2020

James is doing something special to honor high school seniors who will miss out on their 2020 graduation because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Says Reports About Execs And Agents Wanting To Cancel Season Are 'Not True'

James tweeted that 'nobody should be canceling anything.'

Melissa Rohlin