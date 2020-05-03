All Four Players Ahead Of Michael Jordan In All-Time Scoring Played For Lakers

Michael Jordan is fifth on the NBA all-time scorers list. Each of the four players above him played for the Lakers.

One of those players, Kobe Bryant, will be featured in episode five of "The Last Dance" documentary series about Jordan and the Chicago Bulls which airs Sunday on ESPN at 6 p.m. PST.

Here are the top five in NBA career scoring:

1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 38,387 points

2. Karl Malone, 36,928 points

3. LeBron James, 34,097 points

4. Kobe Bryant, 33,643 points

5. Michael Jordan, 32,292 points

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is atop the list. Karl Malone, who is No. 2, spent most of his Hall of Fame career with the Utah Jazz, but he played with the Lakers for his final season in 2003-04.

This season, LeBron James passed Bryant for third on the all-time scorers list in a game against Philadelphia on Jan. 25. Bryant called James to congratulate him. Bryant tragically died the next day in a helicopter crash with his daughter, Gianna, and seven other people.

At Bryant's public memorial on Feb. 24 at Staples Center, Jordan gave a moving speech, calling him a little brother. Bryant always deeply admired Jordan and they developed a friendship that the public didn’t know much about.

“Kobe didn’t have a lot of friends but he really had a good friend in Michael,” Magic Johnson told the Los Angeles Times. “I think they could go to [places in] conversations that nobody could go to, in terms of on those levels. He knew that Michael really cared about him and vice versa, Kobe really cared about Michael.”

Jordan and Johnson also shared a special bond and a deep mutual respect. Johnson is fifth on the all-time assists list (10,141) and won five NBA titles with the Lakers.

After Jordan won his first NBA championship with the Bulls over the Lakers in 1991, Jordan said in the documentary: “At last, I fit somewhere in the category of Larry Bird and Magic Johnson.”