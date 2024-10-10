All Lakers Expert Predictions for Bucks Preseason Matchup
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers travel to Fiserv Forum for their first look at the revamped Milwaukee Bucks this preseason.
A 2023-24 Laker has switched sides and is currently suiting up for the Bucks, in reserve 3-and-D combo forward Taurean Prince. The team also brought in a new starting shooting guard to replace former Lakers guards Malik Beasley and Patrick Beverley, Gary Trent Jr., on an absolute steal of a one-year, veteran's minimum contract.
At least one key Bucks starter, three-time All-Star small forward Khris Middleton, is slated to miss the action today, but Antetokounmpo is currently on track to play for his first preseason game of the year, per Jim Owczarski of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
What should fans watch out for in today's action? And who will win? Let's dive in.
The Lakers Will Cover The Projected Spread And Record Their First Preseason Win
Los Angeles dropped its first "home" games at Palm Desert's Acrisure Arena, against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday and the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. The Bucks are slight (-3) favorites to win at home Thursday, but Los Angeles first-year head coach JJ Redick is hungry for a win, and frisky breakout guards Dalton Knecht and Max Christie have both enjoyed surprisingly prolific preseasons, to the point where they could capitalize on Milwaukee's shallow depth.
Bronny James Will Have His Best Offensive Game Yet
This isn't going to be hard to do. The 6-foot-2 rookie point guard out of USC is averaging a point a game through two preseason bouts, having scored one bucket, a two-point layup, on Friday against Minnesota and been held scoreless against Phoenix Sunday. The Lakers will look to feature him more early, and ideally will try to find him under the rim, where he is most comfortable, so he can score at least a few field goals.
Brook Lopez Will Prove A Tough Cover For Anthony Davis
The Lakers' athletic center has proven more ground-bound of late, and could struggle to cover ex-Laker/North Hollywood product Lopez, a 3-and-D stretch five who could provide L.A.'s interior defense problems by forcing him out of the paint. Unless Redick opts to sic Rui Hachimura on Lopez, although that could prove a bit prohibitive for the team's defensive spacing, too.
More Lakers: LeBron James Calls Out LA's Scheduled Preseason Game in Milwaukee