All Lakers Expert Predictions for LeBron James' First Return to Cleveland This Year
After a tough loss to the Phoenix Suns, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to regain steam as they head to Ohio to face the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers are going to be a difficult team to beat, boasting the first 4-0 start they've had since LeBron James played for them. This is in large part due to excellent play from All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, who is averaging 23.8 points, 4.5 assists, 2.5 total rebounds, and 1.8 steals this season.
"We're figuring things out on the fly, and it's not always going to be perfect, but we continue to push," Mitchell said, per Field Level Media. " ... And that's what I love about this group. We just kept continuing to push and fight."
Another major factor for the Cavaliers is center Jarrett Allen, who is averaging 17.3 points, 9.5 total rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game.
Needless to say, the Cavs are proving to be a dominant team, winning their four games by an average margin of 16.8 points.
Unfortunately, the Lakers are coming off of a loss to the Suns where star forward LeBron James had a rough outing against the Suns, making three-of-14 field goals and two-of-five for three-pointers for 11 points.
That being said, James tends to come alive whenever he plays in Cleveland, where he is 9-2 against the Cavaliers. And he's more than ready for the challenge.
"We know what they have been able to do the last couple of years," James said. "It's like they have picked it up from last year and been better and better. They have a great starting lineup. We have to be ready for a physical game, a close game."
The good news is that Los Angeles has plenty of weapons at their disposal, including star center Anthony Davis, who is currently leading the league with and averaged of 32.8 points per game. He has also recorded 12 total rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.5 blocks per game.
Another major factor for the Lakers is shooting guard Austin Reaves, who has been upgraded to playable for tonight. So far this season, Reaves has averaged 19.3 points, seven total rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.
Expert Predictions
Jeremy Hanna: Currently, the Cavaliers are named as the favorite to win. That being said, the Lakers have something to prove, so don't be surprised if they pull out a narrow victory tonight.
Lakers 120, Cavs 115
Ricardo Sandoval: LeBron James is virtually unbeatable against his old team, and I expect that trend to continue on Wednesday night. The Lakers do not want to lose two games in a row this season, and I don't expect that to happen tonight.
Lakers 117, Cavs 111
More Lakers: Los Angeles Attempting to Match Near-Impossible Goal That Led to 2020 NBA Finals Win