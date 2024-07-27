American Tennis Player Recreates Famous LeBron James Meme With Lakers Superstar
The 2024 Paris Olympics have officially began with the opening ceremony taking place on Friday. It was a special event for the world to see and the energy around the games has been special. begun
Headlining the Team USA men's basketball team is Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. He was one of the flag bearers for the United States and took that badge with pride.
Prior to the Americans sailing across the river with the flag, all the athletes gathered together to hang out. During this, American tennis player Emma Navarro posted a story on Instagram with James, recreating one of his famous memes.
It was his classic picture widely smiling by the pool with his hand on his head, that was captioned, "Smiling through it all! Can't believe this my life."
This meme has gone around everywhere and even James' own son Bryce recreated it recently. However, it shows James's reach and the athletes' excitement for the upcoming games.
James and the rest of Team USA will be looking to bring home glory for the United States and they have a great chance at winning the gold in multiple sports. The men's basketball team kicks off its first game on Sunday morning against Serbia as they look to win a fifth straight gold medal.
