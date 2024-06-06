Amid Dan Hurley Rumors, Lakers Tried To Hire Famous College Coach 20 Years Ago
With the news swirling that the Los Angeles Lakers are in talks to potentially sign UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley, it's a reminder that this isn't the first time that Los Angeles has tried something like this. In fact, it's been exactly 20 years since it happened.
Back in 2004, following the NBA Finals loss to the Detroit Pistons, former head coach Phil Jackson stepped down. Los Angeles was then forced to find a new leader to replace the legendary coach.
They circled on former head coach Mike Krzyzewski of Duke and offered him a record contract. He ended up turning it down to remain with the Blue Devils but this current process reflects a similar attempt from Los Angeles. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski explains.
"The pursuit of Hurley comes on the 20th anniversary of the Lakers trying to hire then-Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski to a record-breaking contract in 2004. Krzyzewski elected to remain with the Blue Devils, but the climate has dramatically changed in college athletics."
Ironically, Krzyzewski has been helping the Lakers look for a new head coach in the present, giving them advice on candidates. If Hurley were to leave UConn for Los Angeles, it would be one of the biggest shocks in recent memory.
All reports were that former NBA guard JJ Redick was the frontrunner for the open position, only to be hit with this news in the early morning on Thursday. It remains to be seen if Hurley will leave college basketball but the allure of coaching the Lakers could play into his decision.
More Lakers: Report: Lakers to Make 'Massive' Offer to Accomplished College Basketball Coach