Skip to main content
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Admits He's Playing Through His Back Injury

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Admits He's Playing Through His Back Injury

Here's hoping the Lakers' medical staff is confident about this decision.

Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers finally got into the winners' circle this season with a convincing 121-110 defeat of the 4-3 Denver Nuggets! Granted, there's plenty of work to be done, as L.A. still sports an uninspiring 1-5 record, even with two of the best 25 or so players in the NBA on its roster.

Unfortunately, it appears that L.A.'s second-best player, big man Anthony Davis, was playing through the lower back soreness that has afflicted him on and off all season. 

After the game, Davis spoke with gathered reporters about how the ailment was impacting him.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Davis acknowledged that he was in a "pretty good amount" of pain in this postgame conversation. As tends to be the case with him, he will frequently grimace after an awkward landing, so it's hard to tell if he's just constantly hurt or he's dealing with an injury we should actually be concerned with.

In this case, unfortunately, it appears to be the latter:

"You saw on the put back [there was some discomfort], it comes and goes, like these little shocks... At that point it's like, you're playing off adrenaline. So I know tonight [I'm okay], maybe tomorrow, I'm probably going to feel it more. But it's all manageable. Just trying to do what I can to make sure I'm on the floor to help the team win."

And help he did. In the win, Davis gutted out the injury for a team-high 36:48 minutes. He chipped in 23 points while shooting 10-of-18 from the floor, along with grabbing 15 rebounds and dishing out two dimes.

This of course begs the question: should he be playing hurt? The Lakers have virtually no chance of winning, certainly not against a team with another All-Star jumping center, without AD.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets

pau gasol kobe bryant 2013
News

Lakers: Pau Gasol Talks George Mikan's Legacy And Kobe Bryant

By Alex Kirschenbaum
USATSI_19333857_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Can Russell Westbrook Keep Up The Good Vibes As A Reserve?

By Ryan Menzie
russell westbrook usa today 11-10
News

Lakers News: Sport Psychologist Shooting Expert Breaks Down Russell Westbrook's Jumper

By Alex Kirschenbaum
USATSI_17615328_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Ecstatic About L.A.'s New Sixth Man Russell Westbrook

By Ryan Menzie
rob pelinka darvin ham 9-26-22
News

Lakers News: Does Rob Pelinka Think He's L.A.'s Coach?

By Alex Kirschenbaum
lakers fans 10-30-22
News

Lakers News: NBA Twitter Clowns The Lakers And Their Fans After First Win Of Season

By Alex Kirschenbaum
myles turner 2022
News

Lakers News: Does Myles Turner Think The Lakers Should Give Up Both Draft Picks For Myles Turner?

By Alex Kirschenbaum
russell westbrook lonnie walker iv 10-30-22
News

Lakers News: How Darvin Ham Is Maximizing Russell Westbrook As A Reserve

By Alex Kirschenbaum