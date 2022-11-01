Lakers News: Anthony Davis Admits He's Playing Through His Back Injury

Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers finally got into the winners' circle this season with a convincing 121-110 defeat of the 4-3 Denver Nuggets! Granted, there's plenty of work to be done, as L.A. still sports an uninspiring 1-5 record, even with two of the best 25 or so players in the NBA on its roster.

Unfortunately, it appears that L.A.'s second-best player, big man Anthony Davis, was playing through the lower back soreness that has afflicted him on and off all season.

After the game, Davis spoke with gathered reporters about how the ailment was impacting him.

Davis acknowledged that he was in a "pretty good amount" of pain in this postgame conversation. As tends to be the case with him, he will frequently grimace after an awkward landing, so it's hard to tell if he's just constantly hurt or he's dealing with an injury we should actually be concerned with.

In this case, unfortunately, it appears to be the latter:

"You saw on the put back [there was some discomfort], it comes and goes, like these little shocks... At that point it's like, you're playing off adrenaline. So I know tonight [I'm okay], maybe tomorrow, I'm probably going to feel it more. But it's all manageable. Just trying to do what I can to make sure I'm on the floor to help the team win."

And help he did. In the win, Davis gutted out the injury for a team-high 36:48 minutes. He chipped in 23 points while shooting 10-of-18 from the floor, along with grabbing 15 rebounds and dishing out two dimes.

This of course begs the question: should he be playing hurt? The Lakers have virtually no chance of winning, certainly not against a team with another All-Star jumping center, without AD.