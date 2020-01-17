AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo are questionable against Houston, Alex Caruso is probable

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis (gluteus maximus contusion) and Rajon Rondo (non-displaced fracture of the right ring finger) are questionable for the Lakers' game against Houston on Saturday. Alex Caruso (concussion) is probable. 

Davis, who has missed four-straight games because of the injury he sustained during a hard fall against New York on Jan. 7, did a light workout with the team's assistant coaches Friday that included him running up and down the court, while catching and shooting the ball. But he did not fully participate in practice. 

Lakers' coach Frank Vogel said he's anxious to get Davis back on the court. 

"On a [scale of] one to 10, [it's a] 20, 30, 40, 100, 200," Vogel said Friday. "I'm very anxious but also having the mindset to be very wise and patient and intelligent with an injury to a very important player. We're not going to rush that. We're going to be conservative and make sure he's right before fully returning to play. We have a marathon mindset to the season, as we would with all of our players, but in particular with somebody of his caliber."

Rondo fully participated in Friday's practice. He sustained the injury in the first half of a game against Oklahoma City on Jan. 11 and was sidelined for the Lakers' last two games against Cleveland and Orlando. 

"He looked good," Vogel said. "It's just a matter of how the finger is going to feel and how it feels [Saturday] after, for the first time, getting some work on it. But he was a full participant and looked good."

Caruso suffered the concussion after being elbowed in the mouth at the end of the first quarter of Wednesday's 119-118 loss to Orlando. 

He underwent a concussion evaluation during the game, which was inconclusive, and did not return. Caruso had a repeat concussion evaluation Thursday, which was negative. He fully participated in Friday's practice. 

The Lakers begin a five-game trip against Houston on Saturday, then play at Boston, New York, Brooklyn and Philadelphia. They have the best record in the Western Conference at 33-8 and the best road record in the league at 17-3. 

News

