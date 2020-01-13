Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo are questionable, LeBron James and Avery Bradley are probable against Cleveland

Anthony Davis (gluteus maximus contusion) and Rajon Rondo (strained right ring finger) are questionable against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

LeBron James and Avery Bradley are probable with flu-like symptoms.

Davis has missed the Lakers' last two games after taking a hard fall against New York on Jan. 7. Rondo sustained the injury in the first half of the Lakers' 125-110 win over Oklahoma City on Saturday.

In that game against the Thunder, the Lakers were without both Davis and James, meaning they were playing without a combined 52.5 points, 17.4 rebounds and 13.9 assists a game on the road in the second game of a back-to-back.

Without their superstars, the Lakers came together as a team. Kyle Kuzma had a season-high 36 points and seven rebounds, Rondo had 21 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, and the Lakers' bench combined for 48 points.

The Lakers, who have won eight games in a row, have the best record in the Western Conference at 32-7. The Cavaliers are in 13th place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 12-27.