Skip to main content
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Believes Current Starting Lineup Similar To 2020 Group

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Believes Current Starting Lineup Similar To 2020 Group

There are certainly some parallels -- and some big differences.

Los Angeles Lakers star power forward Anthony Davis appears to be enjoying getting acclimated to new head coach Darvin Ham's new starting five.

Throughout training camp thus far, Ham has been starting Russell Westbrook at point guard, newly healthy 6'2" Kendrick Nunn at shooting guard, LeBron James at small forward, Davis at power forward, and Damian Jones at center.

Speaking today during a team practice with Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register, Davis reflected on parallels between this new Lakers lineup and the 2019-20 championship season's starting five.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He noted the floor spacing the club would be gaining with the addition of Nunn, a career 36.4% three-point shooter on 5.8 attempts, comparing it to the shooting the team had in 2019-20 thanks to sharpshooting wings Danny Green and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (James played point guard that season). James, now the team's small forward, has developed into a decent three-point shooter, although Westbrook is not.

JaVale McGee, the ultimate rim-rolling role player, proved to be an effective lob threat on offense and an intimidating defensive presence in limited minutes. The athletic 27-year-old Jones possesses a similar skillset. 

Where Davis sounds a bit optimistic is in assessing the team's wing defense. Nunn has never been a good defender, and will be at even more of a disadvantage this year if he really is expected to be a full-time shooting guard, where he will be fairly undersized. Westbrook remains fairly athletic even at age 33, but has never been particularly engaged on that end of the hardwood.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

pelinka
News

Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Claims L.A. Is Open To Trading Future Draft Picks

By Alex Kirschenbaum
bojan bogdanovic 2022
News

Lakers News: L.A.'s Reticence To Add Bojan Bogdanovic, Other Players Indicative Of Long-Term Plans

By Alex Kirschenbaum
anthony davis dunk usa today 11-8
News

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Sets Optimistic Regular Season Goal

By Alex Kirschenbaum
LeBron James
News

Lakers News: The Southern California Precursor To The LeBron James High School Hype Machine

By Alex Kirschenbaum
LeBron James, Anthony Davis
News

Lakers News: How LeBron James Feels About Anthony Davis

By Alex Kirschenbaum
LeBron James
News

Lakers News: LeBron James Talks Impending NBA Record, Confidence In Lakers

By Alex Kirschenbaum
USATSI_17328248_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reveals Surprising Initial Starting Lineup

By Noah Camras
pau gasol kobe bryant 2013
News

Lakers News: When Kobe Bryant Faced Off Against Pau Gasol For Olympic Glory

By Alex Kirschenbaum