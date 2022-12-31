All-Star Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis spoke with gathered reporters ahead of LA's eventual 130-121 win against the Atlanta Hawks on the road tonight, giving media a peak behind the curtain of his process as he looks to heal his injured right foot.

"Five I think?" Davis told reporters of the tally of doctors he consulted in his presser today. "Five doctors just taking the imaging [of the foot] and sending it around, and just kind of getting information. Especially in the beginning... when they [were] talking about surgery. Well I don't like surgery. If it can be avoided, then let's avoid it. So when that became an option, I wanted to make sure I got the best understanding for me, 'cause I'm the one who had to make a decision with that." "[We] took more imaging I think on the 22nd. And it actually has gotten better, which is a good sign, which also kind of pushed me further away from the surgery option, the week of no real hard treatment... and it's... trending in the right direction in a week, [I can] only imagine what it can do if we start adding this [supplemental] treatment."

If Davis can return to the Lakers sooner rather than later, it could completely changed the club's seasonal outlook. Sporting a 15-21 record this season thus far, LA is currently the 13th seed in the Western Conference, and will continue to lose ground without its best player. Should a relatively healthy AD return to the roster in a timely way, perhaps it will motivate the team's front office to actually make some win-now exchanges.