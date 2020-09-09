Anthony Davis First Laker To Be Named To NBA All-Defensive First Team Since Kobe Bryant

Anthony Davis was named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team on Tuesday, becoming the first Laker to win that honor since Kobe Bryant in 2011.

This is Davis' second First Team selection. He also received that honor in 2017-2018. Bryant won that honor nine times over his 20-season career.

The Lakers had the third-best defensive rating (106.1) this season behind Davis. He averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.5 steals a game.

He was third in the league in blocks and first in loose balls recovered with 108. Opponents shot 38.3 percent when guarded by him, second of any player who defended at least 500 shots, according to the Lakers.

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was named Defensive Player of the Year, received 97 of 100 possible first-team votes to finish with 195 points.

Davis was next with 87-first team votes and 187 points, followed by Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons (88 first-team votes, 185 points), Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert (85 first-team votes, 180 points) and Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (57 first-place votes, 152 points).

Before Game 3 of the Lakers' second-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, Lakers coach Frank Vogel reiterated that he thinks Davis should've been named Defensive Player of the Year.

"We're happy for him that he made All-Defensive First Team," Vogel said. "In my mind, he's the Defensive Player of the Year and a huge reason for our success this season. I think we've seen his impact in this series, with what he's able to do guarding multiple highly talented offensive players."