Anthony Davis First Laker To Be Named To NBA All-Defensive First Team Since Kobe Bryant

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis was named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team on Tuesday, becoming the first Laker to win that honor since Kobe Bryant in 2011. 

This is Davis' second First Team selection. He also received that honor in 2017-2018. Bryant won that honor nine times over his 20-season career. 

The Lakers had the third-best defensive rating (106.1) this season behind Davis. He averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.5 steals a game.

He was third in the league in blocks and first in loose balls recovered with 108. Opponents shot 38.3 percent when guarded by him, second of any player who defended at least 500 shots, according to the Lakers. 

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was named Defensive Player of the Year, received 97 of 100 possible first-team votes to finish with 195 points.

Davis was next with 87-first team votes and 187 points, followed by Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons (88 first-team votes, 185 points), Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert (85 first-team votes, 180 points) and Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (57 first-place votes, 152 points).

Before Game 3 of the Lakers' second-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, Lakers coach Frank Vogel reiterated that he thinks Davis should've been named Defensive Player of the Year. 

"We're happy for him that he made All-Defensive First Team," Vogel said. "In my mind, he's the Defensive Player of the Year and a huge reason for our success this season. I think we've seen his impact in this series, with what he's able to do guarding multiple highly talented offensive players."

Lakers' Anthony Davis Issued Flagrant Foul For Hitting Jeff Green In Groin Area In Game 2

Rockets CEO Tad Brown tweeted Sunday: "It would be greatly appreciated if opposing players would stop punching our players in the balls during the game. Seems to be a thing lately, not sure why."

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Explains Why He Didn't Have His Children Come To NBA Bubble

James on the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World: "This is not a kid friendly place, to be honest."

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Says Rajon Rondo Is 'A Key For Our Team'

James said that Rondo's impact on the Lakers goes far beyond his stat-line.

Melissa Rohlin

D'Angelo Russell Describes How Kobe Bryant Shutdown Damian Lillard His Rookie Season

After Lillard kept scoring on Russell, Bryant took it as a personal challenge to shutdown Lillard.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers Beat Houston Rockets In Game 2, 117-109, To Tie Second-Round Series

The Lakers overcame a 16-point hole by outscoring the Rockets in the fourth quarter, 27-17.

Melissa Rohlin

Preview: Lakers vs. Houston Rockets, Game 2 Of Western Conference Semifinals

The Lakers lost Game 1 of their second-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets on Friday, 112-97.

Melissa Rohlin

Houston Rockets Upset Lakers, 112-97, In Game 1 Of Their Second-Round Series

After losing Game 1 of the Lakers' second-round playoff series against the Rockets, 112-97, LeBron James compared them to the St. Louis Rams of 1999, 2000, and 2001.

Melissa Rohlin

Rajon Rondo Will Play In Game 1 Of Lakers' Second-Round Playoff Series Against Rockets

Rondo, who has been sidelined for nearly eight weeks, will finally make his return.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Says Former President Barack Obama Inspired His Interest In Politics

James acknowledged that seeing Barack Obama elected as America's first Black President in 2008 changed things for him.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Discusses Keys Against James Harden And Russell Westbrook

The Lakers open their second-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets on Friday.

Melissa Rohlin