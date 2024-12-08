Lakers News: Anthony Davis Gets Brutally Honest About LA's Inconsistent Play
Anthony Davis is not holding back these days.
The nine-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA honoree was pulling few punches after L.A.'s latest demoralizing loss, this one a 134-132 overtime heartbreaker Friday, on the road to the Atlanta Hawks.
"There's no cavalry," Davis said postgame, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. "No one feels sorry for us. We can't feel sorry for ourselves. Just got to continue to put our head down and grind and work. Try to get back in the win column on Sunday against Portland. ... No game's going to be easy for us, so we got to go take the win."
Davis has been newly empowered this season as L.A.'s unquestioned top option under first-year head coach J.J. Redick, on both sides of the ball. The 6-foot-10 Kentucky product is averaging
But his team has found itself in dire straights recently. Los Angeles is on a three-game skid, and has gone 3-7 across its last 10 contests, plummeting to a 12-11 record and the No. 10 seed in a talent Western Conference, with the 11-12 San Antonio Spurs (the No. 11 seed) and the 11-13 Sacramento Kings (No. 12) nipping at L.A.'s heels.
It has become horribly apparent that the Lakers can't guard anybody, especially smaller guards. Davis, too, has slowed down a bit since a hot start. It appears a nagging plantar fasciitis injury is flaring up, and adversely affecting his speed around the rim. That and the Lakers' middling record have worsened his case for major MVP consideration this season.
Davis, 31, scored a season-worse eight points while shooting just 3-of-14 from the field in a 134-93 decimation at the hands of the Miami Heat on Wednesday. He fared better for L.A. against the Hawks, notching 38 points while shooting 15-of-27 from the field, while also grabbing 10 boards and missing out on a triple-double by two assists. He logged two blocks for good measure.
Starting Los Angeles point guard Austin Reaves has been dealing with a left pelvic bruise for the entirety of the Lakers' 1-3 road trip, and is considered day-to-day ahead of L.A.'s Sunday bout against the lowly Portland Trail Blazers. Redick spoke to Reaves' import on offense recently, per McMenamin. A Reaves return won't exactly move the needle for the team defensively, however. That's more of a big-picture personnel issue.
"He's like a connector for our offense, but he's also a scorer and a playmaker," Redick said. "He does both. And also, he's highly competitive and he brings that juice every night."
Beyond Reaves, the Lakers are also missing both of Davis' top two backup options at center, Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes, as well as key perimeter defender Jarred Vanderbilt, a power forward.
All-NBA L.A. power forward LeBron James noted that the team has been trying to paper over its defensive woes with defensive switching.
"Mismatching with lineups, we're trying to figure out ways, obviously," James said. "So it's very challenging. We don't have much room for error. ... It's big, big, big, big pieces."
