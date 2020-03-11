Anthony Davis Imagines How It Would Feel To Play Without Fans

For NBA players used to playing in front of 19,000 fans on any given night, the concept is eerie.

A basketball game with no fans?

Impossible. Inconceivable. Inevitable?

After the Warriors announced Thursday's and Saturday's games will be played without fans in attendance at Chase Center because of escalating concerns around COVID-19, the Lakers know they may be facing the same reality soon.

"It’s surreal," Lakers' coach Frank Vogel said. "But it’s something that we knew was probably coming and it’s unfortunate and hopefully not long lasting."

At Lakers' practice Wednesday, Anthony Davis imagined how it would feel to play in an empty stadium if fans were banned from Staples Center.

"If you have a big play, it’s going to be quiet," Davis said. "Nobody is there to celebrate that play with you. There could possibly be a lot more techs because you can hear what players are saying now. The refs can hear clearly. It will be different. But that fan noise to get us going and cheering us on will be the biggest difference."

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on Wednesday. The NCAA men's and women's tournaments will be held without fans.

When asked if there's likely going to be a domino effect that reaches the Lakers, Vogel said, "It appears that way."

If that happens, the Lakers will have to manufacture their own motivation in a hauntingly quiet arena. For NBA players who rely on consistency and routine, this will shake everything up.

"For sure, I mean, I think they’re saying no player intros," Davis said. "There’s a lot they’re going to change. For us to go out there and play in front of no fans is definitely different for us. No one there to kind of hype us up before the games, cheer us on and get us going. Just kind of like you’ve got to bring your own energy like you’re playing pickup. It will be different. But that’s still our job to go out there and perform, and if that happens, that’s what we’ll do. But it’s definitely one of those cases where you’ve got to jack yourself up, jack your team up, to kind of get going."

The Lakers have home games Thursday against Houston and Sunday against Denver.

Davis said concerns around the COVID-19 have hit home for him.

"You see people dying and more and more people are getting affected by the virus," Davis said. "So that’s real for me. People are losing their lives. That’s when it became real for me."

Danny Green said after Tuesday's 104-102 loss to the Brooklyn Nets that he's trying to maintain a sense of normalcy amid everything.

"I still sign autographs, I still fist bump, shake hands, say what’s up -- extra sanitizer," Green said Tuesday.

According to Davis, the Lakers jokingly called him and Avery Bradley "The Corona Boys" after Davis pretended to lick his hand and then gave Bradley a high-five in celebration in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over the Clippers.

"It was disgusting," Davis said. "I actually thought about it and I was like, 'Don't do it.'"

LeBron James, who said Friday that he wouldn't play without fans in attendance, updated his position Tuesday, saying, "You got to listen to the people that are keeping track of what is going on."

Davis said he feels bad for the arena workers who are going to be impacted by COVID-19. He hopes the U.S. government will do something to help them, pointing to the fact that Italy suspended mortgage payments to soften the economic blow from the virus.

"I think that’s only fair," Davis said. "It’s not their fault that they can’t work. Hopefully something comes out where they’re able to help those guys out."

As of right now, all anybody can do is wait and see how this all unfolds.

This much is for sure: all eyes will be on how the Warriors handle the situation Thursday.

"I’m anxious to see how it is in Golden State and how that would be because that would be the first game," Davis said. "If it happens [to us], it’s our job to go out there and play and make it as normal as they can."