Anthony Davis has a gluteus maximus contusion

Anthony Davis had an MRI on Wednesday that revealed a gluteus maximus contusion.

Davis will travel for the Lakers' upcoming back-to-back road trip against Dallas on Friday and Oklahoma City on Saturday.

He is listed as questionable against Dallas.

Davis sustained the injury in Tuesday's 117-87 win over New York. With 2 minutes and 45 seconds left in the third quarter, he attempted to block a shot and fell hard onto his back.

He lied on the court for several minutes before walking to the tunnel unassisted. He did not return.

Davis is averaging 27.7 points on 50.7 percent shooting, 9.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 blocked shots a game.

The Lakers have the second-best record in the league at 30-7. The Mavericks (23-13) are sixth in the Western Conference and the Thunder (21-16) are seventh.