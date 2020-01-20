AllLakers
Anthony Davis Is Available To Play Against Boston Celtics On Monday

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis is available to play against the Boston Celtics on Monday after missing the last five games because of a gluteus maximus contusion. 

Davis sustained the injury after taking a hard fall in a game against New York on Jan. 7. He lied on the ground in pain for a few tense minutes before gingerly walking off the court unassisted. 

The Lakers won four of their five games without Davis, only falling to Orlando, 119-118, on Jan. 15. 

Lakers' coach Frank Vogel recently said the Lakers were taking a marathon approach with Davis, wanting to ensure that their superstar was healthy and ready to play before returning. 

The Lakers have the best record in the Western Conference (34-8) and the best road record in the league (18-3). The Celtics are in fourth-place in the Eastern Conference (27-14).

Rajon Rondo (non-displaced fracture of his right ring finger) remains questionable against the Celtics, who the Lakers will play in their second game of a five-game trip. 

Davis averages 27.1 points on 50.4 percent shooting, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 blocked shots a game. 

