Lakers News: Anthony Davis Leaves Nuggets Game With Foot Injury

In a bit of a surprise twist, your Los Angeles Lakers managed to take down the visiting Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena -- blow them out, in fact -- even after their best player had exited the game for good at halftime.

All-Star Lakers center Anthony Davis appeared to injure his right leg in a collision with two-time MVP Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, following a nifty reverse layup finish, midway through the first quarter of the eventual 126-108 L.A. victory. He departed the game initially, but took the floor again in the game's second quarter, moving with noticeable pain.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports that AD is dealing with some pain in the foot, but the team is hoping he avoided a serious injury. McMenamin writes that L.A. will likely do an MRI to determine the extent of the ailment and figure out next steps.

The Brow's fellow All-Star, LeBron James, along with four key Lakers role players, helped keep the team competitive offensively, eventually leading to its massive win, perhaps the 12-16 team's best of the young 2022-23 NBA season.

L.A. head coach Darvin Ham spoke with reporters after the game last night, though he seemed hesitant to offer up much insight into the health of Davis.

"He's being evaluated by our medical team," Ham offered tersely. "There'll be further evaluation tomorrow. We'll know tomorrow."

"I don't want to speak on it till I know exactly what's going on. So I'll know more tomorrow," Ham continued.

"He's having a foot issue, he injured his foot. They took him back for some X-rays and we'll know more tomorrow."

Reserve Los Angeles center Thomas Bryant stepped up in the second half with Davis out. 16 of his 21 points and grabbing all six of his rebounds during the game's final two periods.