Anthony Davis Is Out Against Dallas Mavericks

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis will not play in Friday's game against Dallas because of a gluteus maximus contusion. 

Davis suffered the injury late in the third quarter of a game against New York on Tuesday.

Kyle Kuzma will start in Davis' absence. 

Davis is averaging 27.1 points on 50.4 percent shooting, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 blocked shots a game. 

Lakers' coach Frank Vogel said at Thursday's practice that Davis is "a big factor in everything we do," adding that the team will have to compete differently to win. 

The Lakers (30-7) are in first place in the Western Conference, while the Mavericks (23-14) are in sixth place. 

LeBron James (flu-like symptoms) is probable and Avery Bradley (fever) is questionable against the Mavericks. 

