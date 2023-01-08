The Los Angeles Lakers have been without their superstar Anthony Davis for 12 games now and counting after he suffered a stress injury to his right foot in mid-December.

Before that, Davis was playing at an MVP level, and L.A. seemed to be getting on the right track.

The Lakers have been able to keep their head above water thanks to LeBron's play and the play of the guys off the bench, but it'll be nice to have A.D. back soon.

Even though there has been no date as to when Anthony will be back, Bleacher Reports' own Chris Haynes gave us some good news regarding the 29-year-old.

"Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis, who is rehabbing a stress injury to his right foot, will be taking a significant step forward in a few days by testing out his foot on the court in an individual workout, league sources tell Bleacher report. This is one of the assignments in the ramp-up process before Davis is cleared for contact drills and then ultimately given the green light to rejoin his teammates for practices. Davis is progressing well with minimal pain, sources say."

That is excellent news for Davis and Laker faithful. The Lakers are currently 7-5 without A.D. If they can stay within .500 until Davis returns, they have a serious shot at cracking the 6th seed in the Western Conference.

Davis suffered the injury in the first quarter of a game against the Denver Nuggets.

In his 25 healthy games, Davis is averaging 27.4 PPG, 12.1 RPG, and 2.6 APG while shooting 59.4% from the field and 82.6% from the line.

The eight-time All-Star needs to come back onto the floor and contribute for the purple and gold if they want any chance at sniffing the playoffs.

As for now, the Lakers will continue to hop on the back of LeBron James.