Lakers News: Anthony Davis Projects How Much Longer LeBron James Can Play At Elite Level
Team USA will start their journey to the gold medal on Sunday when they face Team Serbia to kick off Olympic play. Team USA concluded their exhibition play on Monday with a victory over Team Germany. It was yet another nail-biter that saw Lakers superstar LeBron James carry the load and his team to victory.
James has put the team on his back for the past two exhibition games to lead them to a win. While the whole basketball world was in awe of his performance, his Team USA and Laker teammate Anthony Davis was no different. After the win, Davis was walking back to the Team USA locker room and was in shock at the four-time league MVP's performance while also poking fun at his 'old' age, predicting, "He's still doing this at 45!"
James is 39 years old, but he will enter his age 40 season and his 22nd season in the NBA. The four-time NBA MVP is the oldest player in the league, yet he is still one of the top players in the world. Although Team USA is a star-studded team, it was James who was looked upon to lead the team, and that won't be any different once Olympic play begins.
The Laker superstar is coming off his sixth season in L.A., which saw him averaging 25.7 points per game, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists while shooting 53.7 percent from the field. James is nowhere close to being done, and if he is healthy again, expect another All-NBA-type season from the Ohio native.
