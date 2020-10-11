SI.com
Anthony Davis (Right Heel Contusion) Listed As Probable For Game 6 Of NBA Finals

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis, who re-aggravated a right heel contusion in Game 5, is listed as probable for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday. 

Davis initially sustained the injury in Game 5 of the Lakers' Western Conference Finals series against the Denver Nuggets on Sept. 26. 

He re-aggravated it at the end of the first quarter of Game 5 on Friday. Davis hopped around for a few moments before rolling around on the floor while holding his right foot. 

Davis was cleared to return and went on to finish with 28 points on nine-for-15 shooting and 12 rebounds in the Lakers' 111-108 loss. 

"I'll be fine on Sunday," Davis said Friday. 

LeBron James, who had 40 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, praised Davis for his toughness. 

"He's a warrior, man," James said. "Just him being out there, hobbled, just brings a lot more confidence to myself and our team. We know the nicks and bumps and bruises he's played through throughout the whole season. We have to pick it up for him and pick it up for any one of our brothers if they are hobbling or lobbying or not at their full strength. Just the makeup of our brotherhood."

